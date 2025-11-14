Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2582 (Nov. 14, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the narrative around UGA seems to be changing heading into the Texas game.

Georgia Football Podcast: Prominent analyst says UGA starting to resemble national championship team

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the narrative about Georgia in comparison to other top programs this season might be starting to change ahead of its big game vs. Texas on Saturday.

10-minute mark: I look back on a phenomenal event for DawgNation on Thursday night called DawgNation On Tap -- which featured hundreds of UGA fans and some former Bulldogs players.

20-minute mark: I remind UGA fans about some of the stuff said about Texas during the offseason and reinforce why that ought to make Georgia plenty motivated for Saturday’s game.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.