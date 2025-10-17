Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2562 (Oct 17, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why some major experts like the Dawgs chances on Saturday.

Beginning of the show: I discuss the outlook for Saturday’s game for Georgia against Ole Miss including the three things one prominent analyst thinks the Bulldogs need to do to earn the win.

20-minute mark: I address the chatter around the efforts to Stripe Sanford Stadium.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a final thought on the weekend’s top games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.