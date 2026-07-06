Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On this episode of DawgNation Daily (July 6, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams is back and ready to dive into all things’ Dawgs. Brandon will start off the show by looking at some of UGA’s recruiting misses from the last few weeks and discuss how Kirby Smart can overcome it. Plus, a look at what CBS had to say about the success of Georgia’s program since 2020. Later, DawgNation insider Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to talk about the latest UGA football news.

Kirby Smart could be set to face his toughest challenge at UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how the skyrocketing cost of NIL spending is impacting Georgia’s recruiting efforts and I share thoughts on what Kirby Smart might be able to do about that.

20-minute mark: I reflect on UGA being listed as the top program in college football so far for this decade.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one of the league’s teams trying to avoid a repeat of history with its latest recruiting class.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.