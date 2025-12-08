Georgia Football Podcast: Revisiting fiery Kirby Smart rant that might’ve propelled UGA to SEC championship

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2597 (Dec. 8, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why what Kirby Smart said in March played into how the Dawgs because SEC Champs

Beginning of the show: I discuss how it is that UGA emerged from some early-season struggles to its second straight SEC championship and a return to the College Football Playoff after finally beating Alabama in Atlanta on Saturday.

20-minute mark: I share Kirby Smart’s first thoughts on returning to the Sugar Bowl.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some thoughts on the College Football Playoff field and the controversial decisions made by the selection committee.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.