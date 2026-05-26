Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No.2714 (May 26, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a deep dive into the challenges that UGA is facing with its 2027 recruiting class. Plus, a look at UGA baseball’s historic SEC tournament win. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

One big thing that seems to have changed for UGA recruiting

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the current landscape for Georgia recruiting and the fact that the chance to host top targets for official visits is no longer a guarantee in the NIL era.

10-minute mark: I celebrate the Diamond Dawgs’ remarkable run through the SEC baseball tournament.

15-minute mark: I share some comments from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey that some fans might not like regarding possible Playoff expansion.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of the league’s spring meetings.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.