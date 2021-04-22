Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,425 (April 22, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a potential advantage that UGA could exploit in its season opening game vs. Clemson.

Georgia football podcast: The advantage UGA should exploit in season opener vs. Clemson

Beginning of the show: Georgia opens its season against Clemson this September in Charlotte, N.C. It’s inarguably one of the most anticipated matchups for the upcoming year, and the game expects to be a close contest.

Any potential edge for either side could prove to be the deciding factor. For Georgia, one possible advantage is the experience the Bulldogs bring back on offense in comparison to Clemson, which will be forced to break in new playmakers this season after a number of high-profile departures off last year’s roster.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why UGA’s experience could play a crucial role in the outcome vs. the Tigers.

10-minute mark: I share more audio from the SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic explaining why he expects big things from UGA this season.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to recap G-Day and to discuss how the proposed new Name, Image and Likeness rules are being received by recruits.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton pumping the brakes on his rumored transfer to Tennessee.

40-minute mark: I discuss former UGA wide receiver Hines Ward’s new job at Florida Atlantic.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.