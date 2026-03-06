Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2659 (March 6, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will take a look at the latest praise for UGA’s newcomers by former pass catcher Terrence Edwards. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to update the latest UGA recruiting news. Later, we discuss news involving two SEC quarterbacks in Trinidad Chambliss and Arch Manning.

Former UGA great thinks fans are sleeping on freshman WR

Beginning of the show: I discuss a wild comparison from ESPN regarding UGA freshman tight end Kaiden Prothro and explain why one former UGA great thinks it could be a different freshman pass catcher who makes the biggest impact this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss some early buzz for G-Day and share former UGA cornerback Daylen Everette’s only regret from his time with the Bulldogs.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the NCAA taking Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss back to court.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.