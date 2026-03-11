Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2662 (March 11, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams explains why former UGA star Terrence Edwards is speaking so highly about Talyn Taylor. Terrence will also explain why he’s so tired of people talking about Taylor’s drop against Alabama. Later, Brandon will discuss the number one reason he’s excited for spring practice to start next week. Plus, DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith joins and we catch up with former UGA star Davin Bellamy.

Former UGA great predicts ‘special’ WR to emerge in 2026

Beginning of the show: I discuss why there’s growing buzz around second-year wide receiver Talyn Taylor ahead of the start of Georgia spring practice next week.

15-minute mark: I discuss my top reason for being excited about UGA spring practice based on something that happened with the Bulldogs last spring.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an examination of two teams within the league trying to avoid some unflattering history this fall.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.