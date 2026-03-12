Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2663 (March 12, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks into a big difference between the 2025 and 2026 teams. CBS says Georgia will have the second most returning starters in the nation. So how will Kirby Smart adjust to having a little more experience this year? Later, we hear from Jordan Davis about his shiny new contract with Philadelphia and the former Dawg that was there to celebrate. Plus, former UGA star Terrence Edwards stops by to preview the start of spring practice.

One way UGA could have different look in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why this year’s Georgia team could have a different personality than in 2025 based on a key metric. I also explain why this change could make a positive impact on the Bulldogs’ end-of-season results.

15-minute mark: I share some fun comments from former UGA great Jordan Davis after he signed a record-setting contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the dramatic fall for one former coach in the league.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.