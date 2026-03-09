Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2660 (March 9, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a deep dive into UGA’s latest commitment and a former Dawg whose recent contract extension provides reasons to celebrate. Plus, a look back on what Kirby Smart said about Ellis Robinson at the Spurrier Awards. Later, former offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to talk about the latest UGA football news.

Kirby Smart has a big reason to smile today

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Jordan Davis’ massive contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles gives Georgia coach Kirby Smart to demonstrate to current and future players why UGA is different and how they can thrive here.

15-minute mark: I discuss four-star defensive back Jerry Outhouse’s UGA commitment.

20-minute mark: I explain why the early buzz around Ellis Robinson shows the Bulldogs in a better position to begin 2026 than they were a year ago.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including key takeaways from President Trump’s meeting with key college sports leaders on Friday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.