On episode No. 2661 (March 10, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks into the key reasons why UGA is favored in every regular season game in 2026. Plus, NFL Dawgs continue to display why UGA is still the standard in College Football. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to talk the latest UGA football news.

One big reason for UGA fans to be optimistic in 2026

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Georgia is possibly better positioned for success in 2026 than any other team in the SEC. I also share some thoughts on the big questions facing the Bulldogs this spring.

15-minute mark: I react to some good news for former UGA players in the NFL.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledging some key stakeholders within the league what like to see the conference break off from the rest of college athletics and chart a more independent course toward the future.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.