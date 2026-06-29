Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2738 (June 29, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will discuss UGA’s rank as the 4th toughest place to play in the new EA Sports College Football video game. Former Bulldog Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss what he sees coming for the Dawgs on the offensive and defensive lines this season.

UGA fans might finally be getting the credit they deserve

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Georgia’s Sanford Stadium ranking high on EA Sports list of top home-field advantages in college football and explain what that means for UGA fans, who might finally be getting their due respect as a fan base. I also discuss how an intense atmosphere Between the Hedges this fall can help the Bulldogs in some of their biggest games.

15-minute mark: I discuss two key areas where Georgia could realistically be best in the SEC and explain how that could help propel UGA this season.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some anonymous quotes from coaches around the league about what to expect from the conference this fall.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.