Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,448 (May 25, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some betting experts are expecting at least one of Georgia’s games this season to be possibly more challenging than some fans assume it will be.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s 2021 schedule might be tougher than it first appeared

Beginning of the show: Georgia was listed as a 10-point favorite at Auburn according to Fan Duel -- which recently released point spreads for its college football Games of the Year. However, another sports book, Southpoint in Las Vegas, has also recently released some Games of the Year lines, and the Vegas oddsmakers are apparently expecting a closer game between the Bulldogs and Tigers. I’ll discuss the discrepancy between the lines on today’s show.