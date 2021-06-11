Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,459 (June 10, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about recent headlines that have dominated the college football news cycle and how they impact UGA.

Georgia football podcast: UGA right in middle of busy college football news cycle

Beginning of the show: College football news has abounded this week with highlights of radical changes that could be on the way for the sport. I’ll discuss some of those topics on today’s show -- including the latest chatter around name, image and likeness laws as well as the growing momentum for an expanded College Football Playoff. I’ll also explain how these developing scenarios could impact Georgia.

10-minute mark: I share audio from Texas A&M reporter Billy Liucci’s appearance on SEC Country Live to discuss the fallout from five-star recruits Bear Alexander and Deyon Bouie’s recent de-commitment from UGA.