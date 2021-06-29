Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,471 (June 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some media members get wrong about Georgia fans expectations for coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia football podcast: Correcting the record regarding UGA fan expectations

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans expected more from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart than he’s provided over his first five years on the job according to a recent story from a popular news site. I’ll explain on today’s show why that isn’t true. It’s obvious UGA fans want to see the program win a national championship, but I’ll discuss why most of those fans think Smart is actually bringing the Bulldogs closer to achieving that goal.

10-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s latest commitment, four-star athlete JaCorey Thomas.