Georgia football podcast: Correcting the record regarding UGA fan expectations
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,471 (June 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some media members get wrong about Georgia fans expectations for coach Kirby Smart.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans expected more from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart than he’s provided over his first five years on the job according to a recent story from a popular news site. I’ll explain on today’s show why that isn’t true. It’s obvious UGA fans want to see the program win a national championship, but I’ll discuss why most of those fans think Smart is actually bringing the Bulldogs closer to achieving that goal.
10-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s latest commitment, four-star athlete JaCorey Thomas.
15-minute mark: I share some interesting audio from UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis from a recent video shared by the Bulldogs on Instagram.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to discuss the latest news on the Bulldogs including the outlook for Davis this season.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another Tennessee player hitting the transfer portal.
40-minute mark: I mention five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen’s return to UGA this past weekend.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.