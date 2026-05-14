Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2707 (May 14, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will preview a decision coming this afternoon from 4-star quarterback Peter Bourque who has UGA as one of his finalist. Brandon will also explore what this means for UGA’s current quarterback room and 2028 recruiting at that position. He’ll also look at a story Kirby Smart shared about a time when he almost become UGA’s defensive coordinator in 2010. Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards stops by to share his thoughts on the Dawgs offense later in the show.

UGA could be on commit watch for 4-star QB

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I preview the decision scheduled for Thursday for four-star quarterback Peter Borque, who is reportedly set to choose between Georgia and Virginia Tech.

15-minute mark: I share a different side of Kirby Smart, revealed in a recent podcast interview, where he discusses almost becoming UGA defensive coordinator in 2010.

30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some game time announcements for some of the anticipated early-season matchups.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.