Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2704 (May 11, 2026) of the podcast, we take a deep look at Georgia’s schedule and explain why one national writer is ranking it among the Top 10 in the country once again. We also hear from Kirby Smart on how he’s preparing the Dawgs to face a ninth SEC opponent. Later, Kirby will explain why he thinks college sports is in a better place than most fans think it is. Then former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. And Brandon will deliver some bold predictions for LSU, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

CBS warns of potential ‘trouble spots’ on UGA’s 2026 schedule

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how one CBS writer thinks Georgia could be impacted by adding a ninth conference game, and I examine some of the biggest challenges the Bulldogs could face this fall.

15-minute mark: I share some comments from Kirby Smart about a potential rule change coming to college athletics and how he views the ever-evolving landscape during this period of seemingly constant change.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some bold predictions for teams around the leage.

End of show: I award a Gator Hater Updater.