Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2705 (May 12, 2026) of the podcast, Brandon will make his bold predictions for the Dawgs in 2026. We look at why this will be one of the most experienced and most talented teams in the country. Later, we hear from Kirby Smart about some possible rule changes in college football and why he’s not getting too concerned. Then, DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show to explain why his bold prediction is that Georgia will win the National Championship in 2026.

Evidence is mounting that UGA could be set up for success in 2026

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why UGA’s returning experience for 2026 is one of the reasons this could prove to be a special season for Georgia.

15-minute mark: I share some thoughts from Kirby Smart on one of the proposed rule changes that could provide extra eligibility for Bulldogs players.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I conclude my series of bold predictions for some of Georgia’s competition around the SEC.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.