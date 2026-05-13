Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2706 (May 13, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will investigate what Kirby Smart has said about UGA’s NIL strategy. Also, we take a look at the future of the altered Georgia-FSU matchup. Later in the show DawgNation insider Mike Griffith stops by to discuss the latest Georgia football news and what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had to say this week about playoff expansion. Former UGA star Davin Bellamy also stops by.

UGA’s future depends on its answer to one key question

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss UGA’s NIL philosophy in the wake of a recent high-profile decommitment.

15-minute mark: I briefly preview four-star quarterback Peter Borque’s upcoming decision and react to some good news for UGA recruiting that happened during the show.

25-minute mark: I react to the announcement that Georgia and Florida State will play a neutral-site game in 2028.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a rough week for Ole Miss.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.