Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2708 (May 15, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will discuss what comes next for UGA after 4-star QB target chose Virginia Tech over the Dawgs. Plus, a look at the latest UGA player to be arrested for driving related offenses. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to provide updates on UGA football recruiting news.

UGA fans have questions after recruiting setback

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for Georgia after four-star quarterback Peter Bourque picked Virginia Tech over the Bulldogs on Thursday.

15-minute mark: I briefly address the details involving the latest UGA arrest and share a bold prediction from a UGA fan about a wide receiver for the upcoming season.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida’s new coach trying to encourage more NIL spending.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.