On episode No. 1,482 (July 14, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about another forced narrative that if UGA doesn't win the national championship this season it won't be a contender next year.

Georgia football podcast: Refuting another ludicrous claim about UGA’s ‘championship window’

Beginning of the show: College football fans have a seemingly endless appetite for content, and the rush to fill that need sometimes leads to some unfortunate hot takes. A prime example of that fact has emerged this offseason with a number of national writers (including another one this week) pushing the narrative that Georgia’s so-called “championship window” could close if the Bulldogs don’t bring home a national title this season. I’ll refute that claim, once again, on today’s show. And I’ll also explain why UGA still has some mounting pressure, even if some in the media are missing the mark in their attempt to describe it.

10-minute mark: I take Mississippi State to task for copying a popular phrase used by UGA fans.