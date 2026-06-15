Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2728 (June 15, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams highlights UGA latest commit, 4-star OT Kennedee Jackson, who the Dawgs stole from Florida. Plus, a look back at the Diamond Dawgs dominant win over Texas in the College World Series including Joey Volchko’s elite performance at the mound. Later, DawgNation insider Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to talk about the latest around UGA football and baseball.

UGA earns much-needed recruiting win over hated rival

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss UGA flipping four-star offensive tackle Kenedee Jackson from Florida.

Five-minute mark: I reflect back on Joey Volchko’s dominant pitching performance for the Diamond Dawgs in their College World Series win vs. Texas.

20-minute mark: I share some interviews conducted immediately after the game with some Georgia players.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a story that broke during the show as four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean flipped to UGA from Penn State.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.