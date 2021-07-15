Georgia football podcast: 2 pieces of good news for UGA’s offense

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,483 (July 15, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some good news for UGA’s offense ahead of the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: Two pieces of good news for UGA’s offense

Beginning of the show: There’s obviously a lot for Georgia’s offense to prove this season. It’s commonly been assumed that the absence of a prolific passing game is the main reason the Bulldogs haven’t yet won a national championship with Kirby Smart as coach. It remains to be seen whether this season will provide a response to that narrative, but there are positive signs emerging for the Bulldogs that shouldn’t be ignored.

This week it was announced quarterback JT Daniels would be one of the two Bulldogs players -- along with defensive tackle Jordan Davis -- who would represent the program at SEC Media Days next week. Daniels seems like an obvious choice. However, Smart hasn’t typically taken his quarterback to the annual media event -- preferring, instead, to put the spotlight on players at other positions.