Georgia football podcast: The recent past provides hope for UGA’s championship pursuit

Beginning of the show: Georgia was picked to win the SEC East in the official tabulation released by the league at the conclusion of its annual Media Days event. UGA also got the second-most votes to win the conference. I’ll discuss on today’s show why those projections aren’t quite as outlandish as some of the chatter that has surrounded the Bulldogs during the offseason, and I’ll explain why one SEC program’s recent past provides hope.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest details at the time of recording regarding Oklahoma and Texas likely leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC.