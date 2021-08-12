Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,502 (Aug. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where the Bulldogs landed in the preseason coaches’ poll and what that ranking means for UGA’s Playoff hopes.

Georgia football podcast: Preseason coaches’ poll provides hint about UGA’s Playoff chances

Beginning of the show: Georgia was ranked fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll released Tuesday. I’ll discuss the recent history of teams in that spot on today’s show and share why the Bulldogs will be hoping to reverse a recent trend of their own this season.

10-minute mark: I share some intriguing comments from UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s press conference.