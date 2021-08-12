Georgia football podcast: Preseason coaches’ poll provides hint about UGA’s Playoff chances
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,502 (Aug. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where the Bulldogs landed in the preseason coaches’ poll and what that ranking means for UGA’s Playoff hopes.
Beginning of the show: Georgia was ranked fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll released Tuesday. I’ll discuss the recent history of teams in that spot on today’s show and share why the Bulldogs will be hoping to reverse a recent trend of their own this season.
10-minute mark: I share some intriguing comments from UGA defensive coordinator Dan Lanning’s press conference.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Thoughts on Lanning
- A review of the early days of UGA practice
- Reaction to UGA center Warren Ericson’s reported injury
- And thoughts on the recent UGA coaching shakeup that opened an on-field role for Will Muschamp
35-minute mark: I take a look at the other SEC teams in the preseason coaches’ poll -- including teams on UGA’s schedule that didn’t get ranked, but did receive votes.
40-minute mark: I provide a brief update on five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down -- which I remembered to post today.
NOTE: To be a part of the Cool Down, share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.