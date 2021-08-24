Georgia football podcast: UGA’s 4 most valuable players

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,511 (Aug. 24, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the four most “valuable” players on UGA’s roster.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s four most valuable players

Beginning of the show: The concept of “value” in sports can take on many different meanings. I’ll explain on today’s show why a good way to consider the value of players on the Georgia roster is to consider those who also have the potential of making other players better. With that in mind, I’ll also share my list of UGA’s four most valuable players.

15-minute mark: I discuss the development of UGA’s star position in light of recent West Virginia transfer Tykee Smith’s injury -- including an assessment of the buzz earned by UGA defensive back Latavious Brini.