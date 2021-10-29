Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,558 (Oct. 28, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the success the UGA secondary has enjoyed this season, and why it has possibly gone overlooked.

Georgia football podcast: One of UGA’s biggest success stories isn’t getting enough attention

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s cornerbacks have outperformed expectations and gone from being a perceived weak link at the start of the season to a formidable part of the Bulldogs’ dominant defense according to a recent stat shared by Pro Football Focus. I’ll discuss more about what that means on today’s show -- including why nose tackle Jordan Davis should possibly get some of the credit for that success.

10-minute mark: I share a portion of my conversation with SEC Network analyst Chris Doering from SEC Country Live on what to expect from the UGA-Florida game.