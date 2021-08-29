Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,514 (Aug. 29, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray said during a recent radio interview about the Bulldogs’ prospects for offensive success.

Georgia football podcast: Aaron Murray skeptical about UGA’s chances for offensive success

Beginning of the show: Georgia is hoping this season to match the recent offensive explosion that has become the hallmark of college football’s top teams in recent years. However, former Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray apparently isn’t sure that’s going to happen.

Murray expressed some concerns about UGA’s offense during a recent interview on the Birmingham, Ala. sports radio station, WJOX.