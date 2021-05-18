Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,443 (May 18, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA linebacker Adam Anderson tweeted about those who might be overlooking UGA’s top pass rushers ahead of the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: Adam Anderson offers warning not to “overlook” UGA pass rush

Beginning of the show: Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson expressed dissatisfaction on Twitter this week about not seeing his name -- or any of his other UGA teammates -- on a list of top pass rushers for the upcoming season. I’ll explain on today’s show why Anderson’s grievance might be justified given the way the Bulldogs defense has improved its sack totals over the last three years.

10-minute mark: I briefly address the ways in which Sanford Stadium is seemingly being readied for full attendance this fall.