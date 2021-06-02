Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,452 (June 1, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why UGA fans are buzzing about former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s why there’s buzz around Arik Gilbert’s UGA transfer

Beginning of the show: There’s been considerable buzz around former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert this offseason since he announced his plans to transfer at the end of last season, and that chatter has intensified around Georgia in recent days. I’ll explain on today’s show why Gilbert shouldn’t be blamed for the drama that’s been generated, and why there’s so much excitement about his potential imapact.

NOTE: This show was recorded prior to the Gilbert news becoming official.