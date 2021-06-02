Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,453 (June 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the transfer additions of former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert and former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Georgia football podcast: UGA transfer additions could be missing pieces for national championship

Beginning of the show: Georgia added to major transfers Tuesday when it was announced former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert and former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick would be heading to Athens. I’ll discuss the expected impact for the two players on today’s show -- including why Kendrick might be the more valuable asset for UGA’s championship hopes this season.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss more on the Gilbert and Kendrick news.