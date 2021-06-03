Georgia football podcast: Losing Arik Gilbert to UGA described as ‘gut punch’ for Florida
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,454 (June 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s being said in Florida after former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert spurned the Gators before transferring to Georgia.
Beginning of the show: Georgia got great news this week when former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert made it known he was transferring to the Bulldogs. However, UGA’s gain is apparently also Florida’s loss according to Mark Long, a reporter covering the Gators for the Associated Press, who made some strong comments to that effect during an apperance on SEC Country Live Wednesday.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I’ll share info on how UGA recruits are responding to seeing the Bulldogs’ new football facility now that the dead period has been lifted and visits are taking place again.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss the value of UGA’s new football building and the outlook for Gilbert with the Bulldogs this season.
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including LSU parting ways with its offensive line coach.
40-minute mark: I share thoughts on the mood around Florida coach Dan Mullen after it was reported this week that Mullen had signed a contract extension.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, update the Gator Hater Countdown and announce a Golden Shoe winner.