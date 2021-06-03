Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,454 (June 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s being said in Florida after former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert spurned the Gators before transferring to Georgia.

Georgia football podcast: Losing Arik Gilbert to UGA described as ‘gut punch’ for Florida

Beginning of the show: Georgia got great news this week when former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert made it known he was transferring to the Bulldogs. However, UGA’s gain is apparently also Florida’s loss according to Mark Long, a reporter covering the Gators for the Associated Press, who made some strong comments to that effect during an apperance on SEC Country Live Wednesday.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.