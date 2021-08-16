Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,505 (Aug. 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s been said in the media since UGA coach Kirby Smart announced recent transfer Arik Gilbert wasn’t present for the Bulldogs’ scrimmage Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Critics ready to pounce on Kirby Smart over Arik Gilbert situation

Beginning of the show: Former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert’s transfer to Georgia was one of the top stories of the offseason, but that story took a twist over the weekend when UGA coach Kirby Smart announced after Saturday’s scrimmage that Gilbert wasn’t currently present with the Bulldogs as Gilbert attends to a “personal matter.”

I’ll discuss on today’s show why the news surrounding Gilbert is becoming fodder for critics of UGA, and what might happen next.