Georgia football podcast: Critics ready to pounce on Kirby Smart over Arik Gilbert situation
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,505 (Aug. 16, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s been said in the media since UGA coach Kirby Smart announced recent transfer Arik Gilbert wasn’t present for the Bulldogs’ scrimmage Saturday.
Beginning of the show: Former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert’s transfer to Georgia was one of the top stories of the offseason, but that story took a twist over the weekend when UGA coach Kirby Smart announced after Saturday’s scrimmage that Gilbert wasn’t currently present with the Bulldogs as Gilbert attends to a “personal matter.”
I’ll discuss on today’s show why the news surrounding Gilbert is becoming fodder for critics of UGA, and what might happen next.
10-minute mark: I discuss some other concerns that emerged based on accounts from Saturday’s scrimmage.
15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The challenge facing UGA’s offensive line while center Warren Ericson is attempting to mend a hand injury
- Thoughts on Gilbert
- And a discussion about whether there are lingering concerns about UGA’s offensive capabilities
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former five-star UGA commit Deyon Bouie committing to Texas A&M and five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander naming the Bulldogs and Aggies as his final two schools.
End of show: I congratulate former UGA golfer Kevin Kisner for winning on the PGA TOUR this weekend, briefly speculate whether Kisner could be a candidate to join the United State Ryder Cup team, award a Golden Shoe and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
