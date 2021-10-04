Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,540 (Oct. 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia proved with its dominant win vs. Arkansas Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Celebrating a day for UGA that was ‘beyond elite’

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans outdid themselves in creating a home field advantage for the Bulldogs Saturday, and UGA coach Kirby Smart credited that effort for its help it spurring on the Bulldogs on to victory Saturday. I’ll discuss more about the game on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I address Smart’s decision to go for a fourth-down conversion early in the game vs. the Razorbacks, and what that bold call could mean for future UGA opponents.