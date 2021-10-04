Georgia football podcast: Celebrating a day for UGA that was ‘beyond elite’
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,540 (Oct. 4, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia proved with its dominant win vs. Arkansas Saturday.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans outdid themselves in creating a home field advantage for the Bulldogs Saturday, and UGA coach Kirby Smart credited that effort for its help it spurring on the Bulldogs on to victory Saturday. I’ll discuss more about the game on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I address Smart’s decision to go for a fourth-down conversion early in the game vs. the Razorbacks, and what that bold call could mean for future UGA opponents.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another loss (ha! ha!) for Florida, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin getting roasted for his “popcorn” comments before getting throttled by Alabama and Auburn winning at LSU for the first time since 1999.
45-minute mark: I share Smart’s testy exchange with reporters from Saturday’s postgame press conference regarding quarterback JT Daniels’ health and availability.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.