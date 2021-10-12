Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,545 (Oct. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia earning the No. 1 ranking after the win Saturday at Auburn.

Georgia football podcast: UGA proves worthy of No. 1 ranking in Auburn’s ‘tough environment’

Beginning of the show: Georgia dominated one of its fiercest rivals Saturday -- beating Auburn 34-10. The Bulldogs’ victory, coupled with Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M, propelled UGA to No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. I’ll discuss the buzz being generated about the Bulldogs on today’s show, and what UGA proved in its win vs. the Tigers Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss the continued emergence of wide receiver Ladd McConkey.