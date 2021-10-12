Georgia football podcast: UGA proves worthy of No. 1 ranking in Auburn’s ‘tough environment’
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,545 (Oct. 11, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia earning the No. 1 ranking after the win Saturday at Auburn.
Beginning of the show: Georgia dominated one of its fiercest rivals Saturday -- beating Auburn 34-10. The Bulldogs’ victory, coupled with Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M, propelled UGA to No. 1 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls. I’ll discuss the buzz being generated about the Bulldogs on today’s show, and what UGA proved in its win vs. the Tigers Saturday.
10-minute mark: I discuss the continued emergence of wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
15-minute mark: I address why UGA offensive coordinator Todd Monken should get more credit for the Bulldogs’ success.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- ESPN’s College GameDay returning to UGA this week
- More on the Bulldogs’ win at Auburn
- And whether fans should be concerned about UGA’s mounting injuries
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including more on the Crimson Tide’s loss at Texas A&M.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the podcast Cool Down.
