Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2753 (July 23, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Florida coach Jon Sumrall might not be ready for primetime.

Georgia Football Podcast: Former UGA coach criticizes Jon Sumrall for media days diatribe

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss an odd press conference moment from new Florida coach Jon Sumrall and explain why a former figure involved with Georgia wasn’t impressed with what we saw.

10-minute mark: ESPN analyst Greg McElroy joins the show.

20-minute mark: SEC Network personality Peter Burns joins the show.

30-minute mark: UGA linebacker Raylen Wilson joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some strange comments from LSU coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss’ Pete Golding.

45-minute mark: I react to new Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield being questioned about some controversial comments about Georgia from last fall.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.