Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,541 (Oct. 5, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the UGA-Auburn rivalry has intensified since Kirby Smart became Bulldogs coach, and what that could mean for Saturday’s game.

Georgia football podcast: Veteran reporter says Kirby Smart’s ‘dislike for Auburn’ is clear

Beginning of the show: A lot has happened between Georgia and Auburn since Kirby Smart became UGA coach in 2016. I’ll recap some of that history on today’s show and discuss why one Auburn reporter says Tigers fans should be concerned about Smart wanting to run up the score if given the opportunity on Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss the latest on UGA quarterback JT Daniels’ lingering lat injury.