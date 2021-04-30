Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,431 (April 30, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some UGA fans’ hope that the Atlanta Falcons will select former UGA outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari when the NFL draft resumes Friday night.

Georgia football podcast: Dear Atlanta Falcons, please draft Azeez Ojulari

Beginning of the show: One of the surprising facets of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night was that Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari slipped out of the first round. However, there are some UGA fans -- including yours truly -- who see a potential silver lining to the disappointing news. That is, of course, if the Atlanta Falcons decide to draft the hometown product in the second round Friday night. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I discuss UGA cornerback Eric Stokes getting picked by the Green Bay Packers with the 29th pick and the odd controversy that Stokes is stumbling into regarding the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.