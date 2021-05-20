Georgia football podcast: UGA apparently still has something to prove vs. Clemson
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,444 (May 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia being listed as an underdog in its season opener vs. Clemson.
Georgia football podcast: UGA apparently still has something to prove vs. Clemson
Beginning of the show: Some early point spreads for the upcoming season have been posted, and Georgia opens as a three-point underdog vs. Clemson in its season opener. I’ll discuss on today’s show why Clemson is seemingly getting a benefit of the doubt by oddsmakers that UGA hasn’t yet earned.
10-minute mark: I discuss some of the high-profile SEC games in which UGA is a signficant favorite.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- Thoughts on UGA-Clemson
- An update on some UGA players who’ve traveled to California together for offseason workouts
- And early impressions of former Alabama defensive back Brandon Turnage’s transfer to UGA
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest transfer rumors involving a defensive back on his way to Auburn and Alabama in the mix for a former LSU quarterback.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.