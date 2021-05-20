Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,444 (May 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia being listed as an underdog in its season opener vs. Clemson.

Georgia football podcast: UGA apparently still has something to prove vs. Clemson

Beginning of the show: Some early point spreads for the upcoming season have been posted, and Georgia opens as a three-point underdog vs. Clemson in its season opener. I’ll discuss on today’s show why Clemson is seemingly getting a benefit of the doubt by oddsmakers that UGA hasn’t yet earned.

10-minute mark: I discuss some of the high-profile SEC games in which UGA is a signficant favorite.