On episode No. 1,522 (Sept. 8, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Marcus Spears said about Clemson after losing to Georgia Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN suggests UGA win was “beginning of the end” for Clemson

Beginning of the show: Big games provoke bold hot takes, and Georgia’s Week One win vs. Clemson was no exception. I’ll share an example on today’s show of ESPN’s Marcus Spears offering a harsh appraisal of the outlook for Clemson after the Bulldogs defense stifled the Tigers Saturday night.

10-minute mark: I discuss a reasonable timeline to expect offensive improvement from the Bulldogs.