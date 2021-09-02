Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,517 (Sept. 1, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday about his still-unsettled center competition and how that potential vulnerabilty could benefit the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Dabo Swinney might’ve revealed a big advantage for UGA vs. Clemson

Beginning of the show: Georgia takes on Clemson Saturday, and one of the commonalities between the two teams in the buildup to the game has been uncertainty about the offensive line -- particularly at center, where UGA has dealt with an injury to expected starter Warren Ericson and Clemson has waged an extensive competition between three players.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney revealed Tuesday that Clemson’s competition isn’t resolved yet.