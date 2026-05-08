Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2705 (May 8, 2026) of the podcast, we hear from David Pollack who goes on a rant about Lane Kiffin wanting a second transfer portal that only helps teams that have new head coaches. Later, we take a look at why Ethan Barbour is being called one of Georgia’s most underrated players. Then our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to break down a busy recruiting week. Plus, Brandon gives his bold predictions for Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Former UGA great calls out Lane Kiffin over transfer portal

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why UGA’s returning experience for 2026 is one of the reasons this could prove to be a special season for Georgia.

15-minute mark: I share some thoughts from Kirby Smart on one of the proposed rule changes that could provide extra eligibility for Bulldogs players.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I conclude my series of bold predictions for some of Georgia’s competition around the SEC.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.