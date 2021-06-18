Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,465 (June 18, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the growing expectations for UGA tight end Darnell Washington.

Georgia football podcast: A reminder that Darnell Washington is ‘a problem’ for opposing defenses

Beginning of the show: Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and new Bulldogs wide receiver Arik Gilbert were once frequently mentioned together when they were both five-star recruits in the 2020 class. Washington validated that recruiting rep with some big moments near the end of last year during his freshman season, but the recent arrival of Gilbert has probably taken some of the spotlight away from him.

I’ll remind UGA fans on today’s show why expectations should remain as high as ever for Washington -- even with Gilbert on the roster.