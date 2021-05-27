Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,449 (May 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Clemson defensive back -- and possible UGA transfer -- Derion Kendrick recently said during a podcast interview about where things stand with him ahead of an eventual decision about a new team for the upcoming season.

Georgia football podcast: Derion Kendrick says we ‘might hear something soon’ regarding transfer

Beginning of the show: Georgia needs experience at cornerback, and the biggest name at that position currently in the transfer portal is a former All-ACC performer at Clemson, Derion Kendrick.

Kendrick has been rumored to be linked to the Bulldogs, and many would view Kendrick as exactly the kind of player UGA needs. However, there are complicating factors to consider.