Georgia football podcast: Derion Kendrick says we ‘might hear something soon’ regarding transfer
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,449 (May 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Clemson defensive back -- and possible UGA transfer -- Derion Kendrick recently said during a podcast interview about where things stand with him ahead of an eventual decision about a new team for the upcoming season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia needs experience at cornerback, and the biggest name at that position currently in the transfer portal is a former All-ACC performer at Clemson, Derion Kendrick.
Kendrick has been rumored to be linked to the Bulldogs, and many would view Kendrick as exactly the kind of player UGA needs. However, there are complicating factors to consider.
For instance, Kendrick is dealing with some legal trouble after being arrested in his home state of South Carolina in March, and there are lingering questions about why Kendrick is no longer with the Tigers.
Kendrick addressed these topics and more during a recent podcast interview with friends from his hometown, and I’ll share audio of what Kendrick said on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I discuss the Diamond Dawgs’ chances of making the NCAA tournament after an SEC tournament win vs. LSU on Tuesday.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The Diamond Dawgs’ postseason chances
- The latest on Kendrick
- And a discussion of what Mike has learned about UGA quarterback JT Daniels while visiting his home state of California
35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn coach Bryan Harsin addressing the Tigers’ quarterback competition after officially adding former LSU signal caller TJ Finley.
40-minute mark: I share the one thing I wish I heard more of when UGA gets offseason hype.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.