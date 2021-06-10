Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t panic after recent de-commitments
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,458 (June 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the recent de-commitments from UGA by five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander and five-star athlete Deyon Bouie.
Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t panic after recent de-commitments
Beginning of the show: It’s been a tough couple days for Georgia’s 2022 recruiting efforts. The program has recently suffered two high-profile de-commitments. Five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander backed off his pledge on Monday, and a day later, five-star athlete Deyon Bouie did the same.
Seemingly at the center of Alexander and Bouie’s story is Texas A&M, the school the two recruits visited shortly before they exited the Bulldogs’ class.
I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show -- including the role former UGA staffer Nick Williams, recently hired Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, played in convincing Alexander and Bouie to reopen their recruitment.
10-minute mark: I discuss the speculation around UGA wide receiver Arik Gilbert’s eligibility for the upcoming season.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss the looming recruiting battle between UGA and the Aggies.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including the growing likelihood of massive Playoff expansion.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section below.