Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,458 (June 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the recent de-commitments from UGA by five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander and five-star athlete Deyon Bouie.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t panic after recent de-commitments

Beginning of the show: It’s been a tough couple days for Georgia’s 2022 recruiting efforts. The program has recently suffered two high-profile de-commitments. Five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander backed off his pledge on Monday, and a day later, five-star athlete Deyon Bouie did the same.

Seemingly at the center of Alexander and Bouie’s story is Texas A&M, the school the two recruits visited shortly before they exited the Bulldogs’ class.