Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,447 (May 24, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley recently said about the value of the Bulldogs’ summer workouts.

Georgia football podcast: DJ Shockley challenges UGA to “take the next step” during summer workouts

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley recently shared some thoughts on the value of the Bulldogs’ upcoming summer workouts -- which will mostly take place away from the watchful eye of UGA’s coaching staff. I’ll share on today’s show what Shockley had to say and how it relates to the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a national championship this fall.

10-minute mark: I discuss the reasons why UGA fans should hope the Bulldogs win convincingly vs. Auburn this fall.