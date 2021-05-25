Georgia football podcast: DJ Shockley challenges UGA to ‘take the next step’ during summer
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,447 (May 24, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley recently said about the value of the Bulldogs’ summer workouts.
Beginning of the show: Former Georgia quarterback DJ Shockley recently shared some thoughts on the value of the Bulldogs’ upcoming summer workouts -- which will mostly take place away from the watchful eye of UGA’s coaching staff. I’ll share on today’s show what Shockley had to say and how it relates to the Bulldogs’ pursuit of a national championship this fall.
10-minute mark: I discuss the reasons why UGA fans should hope the Bulldogs win convincingly vs. Auburn this fall.
20-minute mark: DawgNation analyst -- and former UGA All-American -- Jon Stinchcomb joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The fact that UGA will face four first-year coaches in 2021
- The value of UGA’s summer workouts
- UGA coach Kirby Smart being ranked seventh on CBS’ top coaches list
- And UGA having 15 players on Athlon’s preseason All-SEC teams
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including decision day from former LSU quarterback TJ Finley regarding his transfer destination.
End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
