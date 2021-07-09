Georgia football podcast: ESPN data analyst makes bold claim about UGA schedule
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,479 (July 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where an ESPN writer placed three of Georgia’s games on the list of this season’s most important contests.
Beginning of the show: There’s been some suggestion in recent days that Georgia plays a weak schedule after its Week One showdown with Clemson. However, a recent projection from ESPN involving the network’s preseason analytics rating known as the Football Power Index seemingly pushes back against that opinion.
Based on the FPI ranking of UGA and its opponents, the Bulldogs play in three of the top 12 games this upcoming season. I’ll explain on today’s show why those matchups will give UGA ample opportunity to silence doubters.
10-minute mark: I briefly mention former UGA wide receiver Demetris Roberton’s decision to transfer to Auburn.
20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show. Some of the topics covered include...
- The latest on five-star safety Kamari Wilson
- Reaction to an interesting tweet from four-star UGA wide receiver commit De’Nylon Morrissette
- An update on UGA’s pursuit of five-star defensive tackles Travis Shaw and Walter Nolen
- And reaction to a recent DawgNation interview with UGA running back commit Jordan James
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some growing doubts around Florida’s chances for a successful season.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.