Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,479 (July 9, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where an ESPN writer placed three of Georgia’s games on the list of this season’s most important contests.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN data analyst makes bold claim about UGA schedule

Beginning of the show: There’s been some suggestion in recent days that Georgia plays a weak schedule after its Week One showdown with Clemson. However, a recent projection from ESPN involving the network’s preseason analytics rating known as the Football Power Index seemingly pushes back against that opinion.

Based on the FPI ranking of UGA and its opponents, the Bulldogs play in three of the top 12 games this upcoming season. I’ll explain on today’s show why those matchups will give UGA ample opportunity to silence doubters.