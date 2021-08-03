Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,495 (Aug. 2, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about ESPN ranking Georgia as its so-called “Linebacker University,” and thoughts on what that legacy could mean for the Bulldogs this season.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN praises UGA’s legacy of great linebackers

Beginning of the show: Georgia has produced a number of great players in recent seasons, but according to ESPN, no position group has been better represented by the Bulldogs in the NFL than at linebacker. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show and explain how UGA’s legacy at that position could serve to foreshadow how the Bulldogs could perform this season.

10-minute mark: I recap key details from a busy weekend for UGA recruiting.