Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2651 (Feb. 24, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear some of the best jokes from Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal at the Spurrier Awards.

Beginning of the show: I discuss some funny comments from Kirby Smart Monday night at a celebration honoring Ellis Robinson as the top defensive freshman in America.

15-minute mark: I share some clips from Miami coach Mario Cristobal in response to Smart that drew a strong reaction on social media.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including FOX analyst Joel Klatt ranking Smart lower than you might expect on his list of top coaches.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.