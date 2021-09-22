Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,531 (Sept. 21, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia wide receiver George Pickens being spotted by reporters at UGA practice Monday afternoon and what it could mean for the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: George Pickens news provides pleasant surprise for UGA fans

Beginning of the show: Georgia wide receiver George Pickens was spotted at UGA’s practice Monday. That’s welcome news for Bulldogs fans. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show -- including the possibility Pickens plays again this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss the growing hype around Georgia’s showdown with Florida on Oct. 30.